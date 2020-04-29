Lewis Capaldi sets UK chart record with "Someone You Loved": "This is absolutely wild"

According to the U.K.'s Official Charts Company, Lewis' song, first released back in November of 2018, holds the record for the longest number of weeks in the top 10 by a British act in history: 31. That includes 21 weeks in 2019, and another 10 weeks earlier this year.

The only person who spent more weeks in the top 10 than Lewis is a singer named Frankie Laine, who spent 35 weeks in the top 10 back in 1953 with a song called "I Believe." But Frankie was American.

Tweeting a link to the story of his chart record, Lewis wrote, "This is absolutely...wild. Cannot get my head around it. Cheers."

And when a troll wrote, "remember when we got rid of Ed Sheeran, and instead of giving us a break the UK gave us Lewis Capaldi right away?!?!?" Lewis responded by posting a photo of himself and his pal Ed together, and a succinct comment: "F***k you, my guy."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.