Lewis Capaldi scores second number-one in UK with "Before You Go"

Lewis Capaldi has scored another hit in his native U.K.

The Scottish singer’s latest song, “Before You Go,” has reached number one on the Official Singles Chart, becoming his second chart-topper, following “Someone You Loved.”

"It’s so nice to get another one in the bag, second number-one for my song ‘Before You Go’ and it means the world so thank you so much if you went and bought it," Lewis says in a video message for OfficialCharts.com.

He goes on to joke, "Obviously becoming number one is absolutely everything to me and I would be disgusted if I had the number-two spot, it would be gross, so yeah I’m so glad I’m not that guy. And if I did I don’t know what I would do, I would probably go home, cry into my hands and just have an awful, awful time, so thank you so much."

“Someone You Loved” also hit number one in the U.S. last year and scored Lewis his first Grammy nomination for Song of the Year. He lost out to Billie Eilish’s “bad guy.”

