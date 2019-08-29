Lewis Capaldi releases second video for "Someone You Loved" as song goes platinum

Alexandra Gavillet

Alexandra GavilletLewis Capaldi has released a second music video for his heartbreaking tune “Someone You Loved.” It follows the previously released visual starring his distant cousin, Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi, which raised awareness for organ donation.

In this new clip, Lewis walks down a London street after going through a breakup. Every time he turns to go after his ex, people stop him on the street to prevent him from doing so and keep him moving forward.

“I wanted to show another side to the song,” Lewis says in a statement. “For me, the video is about the people we surround ourselves with that have the strength when we don’t, and help us continue to make the right decisions in moments of fear or hardship.”

He adds, “In the moment, we often choose to ignore friends and family, thinking our judgement is better, but of course in hindsight, when you’re in that headspace, it’s almost impossible to make the right decisions.”

“Someone You Loved,” which has been climbing the Billboard Hot 100 chart, has been certified platinum for sales of one million units in the U.S. Lewis says he thought the news of the platinum certification was a joke at first -- he adds the real achievement is that “the dream of a slightly chubby boy from Scotland singing sad songs lives on.”

