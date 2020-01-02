Lewis Capaldi officially named best-selling artist of the year in the UK

According to the British Phonographic Institute, Lewis' hit "Someone You Loved" was the most-streamed track of 2019 in the U.K., having been played over 228 million times. The song was also the U.K.'s best-selling track of the year, and Lewis' debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, was the U.K.'s best-selling album of the year.

Ed Sheeran's album No. 6 Collborations Project was the year's number-two best-selling album.

Lewis' first gig of the new year will be this Sunday in Australia. He'll kick off a tour of the U.K. and Ireland in March, and then he'll start his gig as his pal Niall Horan's opening act on April 22 in Atlanta, GA.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.