Lewis Capaldi named one of 2019's Hardest-Working Artists

Aysia MarottaLewis Capaldi toured his heart out in 2019, so it's no wonder that he's been named the Hardest-Working Artist of 2019 by Songkick, the concert-tracking and ticketing platform.

Lewis got the title, according to the British-based site, because of the number of shows he played in 2019: a whopping 126. Honorable mention went to Lizzo, who played 120 shows this year. But with that kind of schedule, it's no wonder both artists were forced to cancel shows at various times this year due to illness or vocal issues.

Other hardworking acts this year, according to Songkick, include Hozier, who played 124 gigs, Elton John, who did 113, and rockers Shinedown, who played 118 shows.

