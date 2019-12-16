Lewis Capaldi named Artist of the Year by UK's 'Music Week'

It's no wonder why, since the Scottish singer/songwriter spent seven weeks at number one on the British singles chart with "Someone You Loved." Plus, his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent is the year's biggest-selling album in the U.K.

Lewis tells Music Week that his success is "just...out of this world," adding "Stuff that I had deemed impossible -- like getting a No.1 in the U.K., and America going the way it went -- is now a thing and it’s crazy."

"I’m just so f****ing lucky," he added. "You can write as many songs as you like, but the only way to describe my year is just f***ing lucky.”

As for why Lewis was able to be so successful, the head of his record label tells Music Week, "We had a hunch that Lewis had a personality that made him a little more interesting and entertaining than a lot of artists.”

And an executive with his publishing company adds, "He has an extraordinary, special, touching voice, but apart from that, he is so fresh and unique."

Lewis has a few more U.S. tour dates on his schedule for this month, and then he's off to Australia, where he'll ring in the New Year with more shows. In March, he'll kick off a sold-out U.K. tour, and in April, he'll join his best pal Niall Horan for a tour of North America, which is scheduled to run through May 20.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.