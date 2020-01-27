Lewis Capaldi mistaken for a seat filler at the Grammys

Francis Specker/CBS

Not only did the singer lose out on winning an award, he was mistaken for a seat filler.

Not only did the singer lose out on winning an award, he was mistaken for a seat filler.

“A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom,” Lewis tweeted.

He added a bunch of laughing emojis, just to show he took the whole thing in stride.

Lewis’ hit song “Someone You Loved” was up for Song of the Year, but lost out to Billie Eilish’s “bad guy.” Billie swept all four of the top categories, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist -- a category in which Lewis was snubbed.

