Lewis Capaldi, Lauv and more taking part in 'Prom from Home' livestream

A number of musical artists are teaming up to give the Class of 2020 the virtual prom of a lifetime.

Prom from Home: Under the Living Room Lights, presented by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and YouTube personality Zach Sang, will live stream on YouTube and Twitter this Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m. ET.

The star-studded event will feature appearances by Lewis Capaldi, Lauv, FINNEAS, Noah Cyrus, Bazzi, MAX, Cheat Codes, Loud Luxury and more.

The livestream is free but participants are encouraged to donate St. Jude. The first 2,500 guests to raise $400 will earn access to the VIP Red Carpet Event at 6 p.m. ET, which includes a surprise guest performance, interviews and virtual opportunities to interact with artists.

Donations help support St. Jude patients and their families to ensure they never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

