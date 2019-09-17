Lewis Capaldi kicks off U.S. tour tonight, says fans can expect "music and toilet humor"

Alexandra Gavillet

Talk about good timing: Lewis Capaldi's song "Someone You Loved" has just become his first U.S. top 10 hit, and tonight, he kicks off a U.S. headlining tour in Dallas, TX.

As for what fans can expect from his live shows, the self-deprecating Scottish singer/songwriter says it's all about music, laughs -- and not grossing people out.

"It's just me up there, shouting down a microphone for an hour and a half, trying not to sweat so much that people are disgusted," Lewis jokes to ABC Radio. "We play the songs and they're, like, quite emotional, and a lot of them are kind of mid-tempo ballady-type vibes. But in between songs, I try to keep it as lighthearted as possible and have a laugh with people."

According to Lewis, just because his songs are emotionally heavy doesn't mean the entire night has to be a downer. In fact, he hates it when bands get too serious onstage.

"I've been to see so many bands where they've got a song coming up and the songs are quite emotional as is, and they start talking about, you know, 'I wrote this song about the lady who broke my heart...,'" Lewis complains. "You're like, "Shut up! We know what it's about. Just give us the music and in between, I dunno, make a toilet humor joke!'"

He laughs, "And that's exactly what you get. You get music and toilet humor. That's what you get when you come and see a Lewis Capaldi show!"

The U.S. leg of Lewis' tour wraps up October 12 in Washington, D.C.

