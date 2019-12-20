Lewis Capaldi explains why he refused to make "Someone You Loved" a duet

Aysia Marotta

Aysia MarottaLewis Capaldi hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year with “Someone You Love,” but some record execs didn’t think he’d be able to find success in America solo.

In an interview with Music Week, the Scottish singer says he rejected suggestions that the song should be a duet.

“I said, ‘No, I’d rather have a number three by myself than a number one with a feature’ because it was still so new in America that everyone would think it was someone else’s song,” he says.

He adds, “Say f***** Camila Cabello did a version of it. People would go, ‘Oh, that Camila song with that guy on it?'”

Funny enough, Camila covered the song earlier this year for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and Lewis was impressed.

“SALES OF THIS SONG ARE ABOUT TO SKY ROCKET CAMILA YOU ARE INCREDIBLE I NEED TO TELL MY MUM AT ONCE #CamilaMadeMeAMilly,” he tweeted after seeing the video.

