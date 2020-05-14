Lewis Capaldi celebrating one-year anniversary of debut album with acoustic livestream

Gus Stewart/Redferns

Gus Stewart/RedfernsLewis Capaldi will celebrate the one-year anniversary of his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, with an acoustic livestream this weekend.

The Scottish singer will perform the album in its entirety -- including his number-one hit, “Someone You Loved” -- on Saturday, May 16 beginning at 3 p.m. ET on the live music ticketing and discovery app, DICE.

It marks the first time Lewis will be performing the album in full and over a livestream, and he’ll do so from his parent’s house in Bathgate, Scotland.

Fans can buy tickets now on DICE.FM for £5, or $6.10 USD, with the proceeds going to benefit the U.K. mental health initiative CALM, a movement against suicide.

