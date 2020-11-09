Lewis Capaldi breaks UK chart record set by Ed Sheeran

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lewis Capaldi has broken a U.K. chart record set by Ed Sheeran.

MusicWeek reports his 2019 debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, has just secured its 77th consecutive week in the top 10 on U.K.’s Official Albums chart, after coming in at number nine on Friday. Lewis’ album now has the most consecutive weeks in the U.K. top 10 by a solo artist.

He’s surpassed the previous record of 76 consecutive weeks by a solo artist, which Ed set in August 2018 with his Divide album.

“77 weeks in the Top 10, who’d have thought that was even possible for an artist these days?” Clive Cawley, the managing director of Lewis’ label, EMI, says in a statement obtained by MusicWeek. “To hit that landmark and to topple that Ed Sheeran chap — who’s had a few hits in his day — is an eye-watering achievement. I feel we’re running out of quotes about what an exceptional and unique artist Lewis really is.”

Lewis retweeted the news from MusicWeek, writing that it was “absolutely unbelievable to see” and thanking his team.

