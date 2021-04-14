LeVar Burton Wants To Be The New Host Of “Jeopardy!”

There have been several guest hosts on the popular game show, “Jeopardy!”, but one person stands out among fans as the perfect replacement for the role held by the late Alex Trebek, and that is LeVar Burton.

The former Reading Rainbow host is also very interested in taking the role as host and said back in 2020, “Not gonna lie, I feel like I’ve been preparing my whole life to occupy the @Jeopardy host podium when Alex retires”. Although Burton hasn’t guest hosted the show, fans continue to bring up his name and even started a petition to get Jeopardy execs to bring him on board.

Burton is grateful for the support he’s gotten from the petition that has over 230,000 signatures and said “They want this for me as much as I want it for me, I believe, because it makes so much sense to them too”.

Are you on board for LeVar Burton taking over as the host of Jeopardy!?