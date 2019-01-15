Let’s Help Set A Record Of “Most People Dressed As Superheroes At A Fair” This Thursday!

CALLING ALL SUPERHEROES!

Raising awareness for the upcoming Fair is hard work. Since this year’s theme is “Superheroes”, we are raising awareness in a fun way, and we need your help!

Help us establish a record of “Most People Dressed As Superheroes At A Fair,” so we can challenge all other Fairs in the Country! Please join us by wearing your favorite superhero attire.

You can join people from far and wide (and hopefully our staff too) in an attempt to form the largest crowd of superheroes at a Fair.

First 500 qualified “superheroes” get a FREE wristband to get in the Fair and ride the rides after the attempt has been recorded!

WHO: The South Florida Fair & Participants

WHAT: Establish New Record Attempt – Most People Dressed As Superheroes At A Fair

WHERE: 9067 Southern Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33411. Enter Gates 3 or 12 and follow the signs to the RED LOT.

WHEN: Thursday, January 17 – 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

GUIDELINES

Each person must be in full costume from head to toe. All costumes must represent a superhero from an established cartoon, comic book, television show, or movie. CLICK HERE FOR SUGGESTED LIST OF SUPERHEROES.

No villains will be allowed to enter the area All costumes must be PG-13 or less. No nudity or risqué costumes. No harmful or potentially harmful materials will be allowed. This includes, but not limited to, water, cigarettes, flames, fireworks, silly string, and any other substance that can be fired, launched, or dripped. Props will be allowed at the discretion of the Fair’s Security Division and PBSO deputies at the event. Please refer to our Costume and Prop/Weapons policy below. No hazardous materials or any materials that involve clean up or damage to the area will be allowed. This includes any liquids, confetti, silly string, etc.

Whether it’s an in-store bought or a home-made costume, we’d love to see it at the South Florida Fair. Help us show the world that superheroes are for everyone!

Parking is FREE. Participation is FREE.

SOUTH FLORIDA FAIR COSTUME AND PROP/WEAPONS POLICY

The South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc. reserves the right to refuse entry of any costume/prop/weapon it deems unfit for any reason in its sole and arbitrary discretion. You may be asked to take measures to make the prop/weapon safe before it will be given approval. Be prepared for this contingency.

Guests may not wear full head or full-face masks of any kind unless it is transparent and used

for a medical condition. Small Masquerade style masks are permitted.

Our goal is to create a fun and safe event for all. We greatly appreciate your help and understanding in making this happen.

We request that you do not carry props or weapons outside the Fairgrounds in public. The local

authorities (especially those in and around the Fairgrounds) are not used to seeing such things and will take any prop or weapon, fake or not, as a serious threat.

All patrons must adhere to Federal and Florida State law and the rules of the South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions, Inc. (posted on all public gates) at all times during the event,

including laws regarding firearms and weapons.

Bladed weapons (which must be plastic/no metal blades will be allowed) must be cased or sheathed at all times. No horseplay or demonstrations will be permitted. Any prop or weapon used in an offensive, or threatening manner will be confiscated and you will be expelled from the Fair, without refund or recourse. We expect you to use good judgment and common sense. If you cannot sheath your weapon and it is perceived to be a danger or a threat, you will be asked to store it in your vehicle. Illegal firearms/weapons are not allowed at the Fair.

Other prohibited items – skateboards, paddles, real bows, loose nunchucks/nunchaku, metal-tipped arrows, explosives or chemicals, any item that can fire a projectile and signs that are not integral to the costume.