Philadelphia Inquirer

My favorites are Tator Tot Day which is tomorrow, Work Naked Day which is Friday, National Football Hangover Day which we should ALL get off the day after the Super Bowl, Hoodie Hoo Day on the 20th, and we should all take a week to stop and appreciate Telecommuter Week beginning February 27th. To all those who don’t have to sit in traffic going to and from work, we appreciate you.