Let The Chainsmokers DJ your New Year's Eve party tonight

ABC/Byron Cohen

ABC/Byron CohenUnless you've got a bucket of money to spare, you can't hire The Chainsmokers to DJ your New Year's Eve party tonight. However, thanks to Amazon Music, you can play what Drew and Alex would have played at your bash, had you been able to hire them.

Amazon Music Unlimited and Amazon Music HD customers can access Choose Your Own DJ, a collection of playlists curated by the world's biggest dance music makers. In addition to the Chainsmokers, you can select playlists curated by Diplo, Marshmello, Fatboy Slim, Alesso, Jax Jones, DJ Premier, Mustard, Lost Frequencies and more.

To access, just say, "Alexa play The Chainsmokers'" -- or Diplos, or Marshmello's -- "New Year’s Eve playlist” or “Alexa, choose my DJ."

If you want to know what The Chainsmokers' playlist features, there are quite a few of their own tracks on there, as you might imagine, but they've also included Billie Eilish's "bad guy," "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa, "Graveyard" by their pal Halsey, Post Malone's "Circles," the Kygo remix of Whitney Houston's "Higher Love," "Never Really Over" by Katy Perry, "I Feel Love" by Sam Smith, and "Hate Me" by Ellie Goulding and Juice WRLD.

You can check out all the playlists now at Amazon.com.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.