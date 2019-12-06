Let It Go…to number one: 'Frozen II' headed to the top

Walt Disney

Walt DisneyFrozen II could be headed "Into the Unknown": the number-one spot on the Billboard album chart.

The soundtrack to the box office smash Disney sequel has a good shot at topping the tally, according to Billboard. Industry forecasters tell the publication that it might sell between 65,000 and 80,000 units, and overtake the current number one album: Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding.

Frozen II is currently number three on the list, thanks to the success of the movie, which premiered November 22. Back in 2014, the soundtrack to the original Frozen movie spent 13 weeks at number one: the most for a soundtrack this century. It ended up as the number one album of the year on the Billboard chart.

The Frozen II soundtrack features the stars of the film -- Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad and Evan Rachel Wood -- as well as "High Hopes" band Panic! at the Disco, alt-rockers Weezer and country star Kacey Musgraves.

