Let him take you dancing: Jason Derulo says, "There's really no actual science to it"

ABC News/Screen Grab

As the unofficial King of TikTok, Jason Derulo can boast more than 39 million followers, and he’s attracted them with quite a few dance challenges. However, when asked to share his secrets for creating a dance challenge that’s sure to go viral on the app, Jason says he doesn’t really have any.

“You want to make it both challenging enough that it looks like something, but also easy enough for people to catch on [to it],” he tells ABC Audio. “But it’s really hard to do, though — to [toe] that line.”

“There are some dances that catch on that I think are entirely too hard, but people still do them,” he points out. “And then there are some that are so simple that I was like, ‘There’s no way this is going to go viral’ — and they do.”

“So there’s really no actual science to it,” he concludes. “Certain things just catch on because they catch on.”

But according to Jason, whose latest single is aptly titled “Let Me Take You Dancing,” “That’s the beauty of TikTok.”

“You know, anybody can do something viral tomorrow,” he explains. “Whereas if [you’re] comparing it to other sites — I mean Instagram, doesn’t have that nature at all. Y’know, famous people are just famous people.”

“TikTok, you can be famous tomorrow.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.