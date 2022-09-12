Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reportedly in the ‘talking stage’

Is it just me, or did Gen Z and TikTok predict this from the start after Leo split up with model Camila Morrone?

Gigi’s 27, so…..we’ll see how that turns out.

Inside sources reportedly told PEOPLE magazine that Leo has his eyes set on model Gigi Hadid as his next sweetheart.

In case you guys didn’t know, social platforms infamously bashed the Titanic star for breaking up with his former lovers as soon as they turn 25-years-old.

If you don’t believe me, there is a clear pattern stemming to the likes of Gisele Bundchen, Blake Lively, and Erin Heatherton.

When the actor notoriously separated from Camila, users took to Twitter to express confusion on DiCaprio’s youthful tastes:

Leonardo DiCaprio whenever his girlfriend turns 25 https://t.co/NfSz8UThth pic.twitter.com/RsVdp8k5ee — Prequel Memes (@rPrequelMemes) September 4, 2022

When someone over the age of 25 touches Leonardo dicaprio pic.twitter.com/oAJcR8iL6v — Dave Rave from Kwik Save(not a dave😁) (@houseofchaos18) September 4, 2022

If the model and actor do end up dating, we’re VERY interested to see how that turns out.