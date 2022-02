LeBron James and Adam Sandler have teamed up to produce a basketball movie and the first trailer is here!

Hustle will star Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, and will also include some NBA players like Seth Curry, Anthony Edwards, Trae Young, and more. Hustle will be released on Netflix on June 10.

Hopefully this one will do better than Space Jam 2, which currently has a 25% on rotten tomatoes.