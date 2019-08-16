Leah Remini Blasted By Church Of Scientology – YOUR ‘HATE MACHINE’ IS OVER!!!

Leah Remini – one of my favorite actresses of all time – left the Church of Scientology in 2013 and shared her experience with the church on a docu-series – “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” along with fellow ex-Scientologist Mike Rinder. But today she says the show will be over after it’s 3rd season.

The church has never been a part of the show, even though they have been asked repeatedly to tell their side of the story.

Many followers of the religion feel the actress captured them in a bad light. Ummmmmm, too many stories for it to be “bad light”. I tried to get into it (not literally INTO IT, but tried to figure it out by reading Dianetics by L. Ron Hubbard), but was the most confusing book I have ever opened.

I think that Leah and Mike and the ex-Scientologists who participated did a great job shedding light on questioning all the things wrong with the church.

Did you watch the show? I totally did!! Such sad stories! They sound unbelievable, but they’re true!