'Law & Order: SVU' tweets at Taylor Swift's cat

ABC/Image Group LATaylor Swift fans know that two of her cats, Olivia and Meredith, are named after two of her favorite TV characters: Capt. Olivia Benson of Law & Order: SVU and Dr. Meredith Grey of Grey's Anatomy. Well, it turns out Swifties aren't the only ones closely monitoring the kitties' activity.

Taylor posted a photo of one of the cats plopped down on a chair with her back legs splayed out in front of her, just like a human. She captioned it, "Captain Olivia Benson off duty like..."

The official Twitter account for Law & Order: SVU replied, "As you were, Captain." with a thumbs-up emoji.

Fans then rejoiced that Taylor had returned to social media, and started begging her for an Instagram Live concert, or at the very least, a selfie. Others wanted to see Meredith and Taylor's other cat, Benjamin Button.

So far, the only online musical performance Taylor has given has been at this past weekend's One World: Together at Home concert, singing her heartbreaking tune "Soon You'll Get Better."

