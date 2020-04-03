Lauv releases acoustic "Modern Loneliness" to raise money for COVID-19 relief

Lauv/AWAL Recordings

Lauv/AWAL RecordingsAs we all combat some form of “Modern Loneliness” in these social distancing times, Lauv has released an acoustic version of his song of the same name, with all of the proceeds from streaming and sales going towards COVID-19 relief.

The digital release comes after Lauv initially released the track as part of an exclusive merch bundle where all the profits went to Partners in Health COVID relief efforts. Lauv also held an at-home livestream concert on his YouTube channel and raised an additional $12,000. Between the merch bundle and the livestream, he's raised over $30,000 so far.

In a message provided exclusively to ABC Audio, Lauv encourages fans to hang in there and do what they can to help while staying in the safety of their own homes.

“I know stuff is kinda crazy right now but I think it's super-important that we all stay calm and positive but really focus on social distancing and staying safe, not just for ourselves, but for all the people in the world,” he says.

He adds, “There's a lotta people doing live streams, a lot of music, and I think there's a lotta stuff people can do at home, y'know, FaceTime family, and get closer with your friends, yeah, just stay safe.”

