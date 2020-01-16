Lauv is in love and impulsive on new track, "Tattoos Together"

Lauv/AWAL Recordings America

Lauv/AWAL Recordings AmericaLauv has released his new ode to impulsive acts of love: “Tattoos Together.”

The song, the latest single off his upcoming debut album ~how i’m feeling~, is about falling so quickly for someone that you end up getting matching tattoos, even though you'll probably regret it later.

“Let’s get tattoos together/Something to remember/If it’s way too soon, f*** it, whatever/Give me shapes and letters/If it’s not forever, at least we’ll have tattoos together,” Lauv sings.

In the video for the track -- which was filmed all in one shot -- Lauv wakes up with his girlfriend and heads out into his neighborhood in a great mood. He dances in the street before heading back to his apartment ready to propose to his girl, but it turns out she wasn’t as committed as he thought.

“This is one of my favorite videos I’ve ever done ‘cause I’ve recently done a few heavier, more existential videos but ‘Tattoos’ is just straight fun the whole time....and I got to prove to the world once again that I can’t dance,” Lauv says in a statement.

~how i’m feeling~ comes out March 6.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.