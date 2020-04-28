Lauv hosting virtual panel for Mental Health Awareness Month on May 1

Lauren Dunn

Lauv wants to open up a discussion about mental health in these challenging times, and he's asking some of his celebrity pals to join him.

The “Modern Loneliness” singer and his Blue Boy Foundation will be hosting a virtual panel to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month on May 1.

Alessia Cara and Anne-Marie, who've both recorded duets with Lauv, are among the panelists who will be chatting with him about how they’ve been dealing with social distancing and self-care. They’ll share the creative outlets and online resources that have been helping them, and discuss ways we can all support one another.

The panel will be moderated by Michelle Carlson, the Executive Director of Teen Line, a non-profit organization helping troubled teenagers address their problems.

Breaking Modern Loneliness: A Conversation on Mental Health will take place on Microsoft’s Mixer platform using the link MyBlueThoughts.world/BreakingModernLoneliness on May 1 at 10 a.m. PST.

Earlier this year, Lauv launched MyBlueThoughts.world, a digital platform where fans across the globe can share what’s on their minds and connect with others who might be going through similar struggles.

