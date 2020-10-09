Lauv hosting discussion panel on World Mental Health Day

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Lauv and his Blue Boy Foundation are hosting a virtual panel in honor of World Mental Health day on Saturday.

The online discussions, a continuation of the singer’s Breaking Modern Loneliness: Conversations on Mental Health series, aims to raise awareness for mental health and connect with fans.

The first panel is titled “Finding Mental Health in Isolation.” That will be followed by two more panels: “Finding Mental Health in Community” and “Finding Mental Health Online.” The discussions begin at 9 a.m. ET on MyBlueThoughts.world/BreakingModernLoneliness.

Each discussion will include panelists from around the world and will be moderated by a representative from active organizations supporting mental health and community needs including The Minds Foundation, Jack.org, and Ad Council.

Lauv, who’s been open about his struggles with anxiety and depression, did something similar back in May for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Last year, Lauv launched MyBlueThoughts.world, a digital platform where fans across the globe can share what’s on their minds and connect with others who might be going through similar struggles.

By Andrea Tuccillo

