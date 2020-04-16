Lauv gets distracted by his phone in quarantine-shot video for "Modern Loneliness"

Lauren Dunn

Lauv has released the music video for his timely new song "Modern Loneliness," which was shot entirely in quarantine.

The video was initially supposed to shoot in L.A. in early March, with the concept revolving around more than 100 fans being reunited with long-lost friends. But of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans were scrapped.

In the new video concept, we see Lauv’s “Modern Loneliness” through the perspective of his phone. The visual, directed by Jason Lester, shows Lauv scrolling through various apps, posting to Instagram, tweeting, swiping on Tinder and more. In between, he ignores calls from his mom and dad, and tries to meditate but gets distracted by his phone.

Eventually, he begins reaching out to friends, connecting with fans and, finally, FaceTiming with his mom and dad.

In order to incorporate fans into the video as he originally planned, Lauv asked them to duet with him on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat, and used that footage in the video.

Last week, Lauv released an acoustic version of "Modern Loneliness," with all of the proceeds from streaming and sales going toward COVID-19 relief.

(Video contains uncesored profanity.)