Lauv drops in on a Zoom call with some of his biggest fans

You never know who might pop in on a Zoom session.
In the latest episode of Spotify’s The Drop In, Lauv crashes a group video chat with some of his biggest fans.
The five unsuspecting friends -- spread across the U.S., Norway and Portugal -- had plans to meet up in Portugal to see Lauv in concert this year. But since they couldn’t do that, Lauv brought the concert to them.
He performed a stripped-down version of a new song he’s been working on, “Love Like That,” and also chatted with them about how they’re staying sane while in quarantine.
Needless to say, it was a Zoom call they'll likely never forget.
New episodes of The Drop In air on Spotify’s social channels every week.
