Lauv announces ~how i'm feeling~ world tour

Lauv is ready to show the world how he's feeling.

The singer has announced his 65+ date ~how I’m feeling~ world tour, kicking off March 23 in Mexico and hitting cities in South America, Europe and Asia before heading to the U.S. on July 17.

The trek, following the release of Lauv's debut album of the same name, will mark some of the biggest U.S. shows of the singer's career. He’ll play iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, and The Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

A presale for U.S. dates begins Monday, January 27 at 10 a.m. local time using the code TATTOOS. Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale to the general public Friday, January 31.

After wrapping his U.S. dates on August 29, Lauv will then head back overseas, playing more dates in Europe and the U.K. The tour ends in London on November 17.

~how i’m feeling~, featuring Lauv's latest single, “Tattoos Together,” comes out March 6.

