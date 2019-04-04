Lauv announces fall dates for his ~how i'm feeling~ world tour

Lauv wants everyone to know how he’s feeling. The singer has just announced his ~how i’m feeling~ world tour, set to kick off this fall.
The 19-city trek debuts October 5 in Washington, D.C. and hits a bunch of U.S. cities before heading to Europe on October 25. The tour wraps with shows in New Zealand and Australia, ending in Perth on November 26.
A ticket pre-sale starts April 8 at 10 a.m. local time, using the code HOWIMFEELING.
"So excited for all the new music and the new show for the ~how i’m feeling~ tour...it's gonna be the biggest piece of me there ever was,” Lauv says in a statement.
Earlier this week, Lauv posted a lengthy message to fans in which he described his struggle with “obsessive anxiety and depression.” After seeking treatment, Lauv said he came to a decision about his album.
He revealed that instead of releasing an album in the traditional sense, he’ll be releasing the album song by song as he makes it. He’s calling the whole thing ~how I’m feeling~ and says the first song is coming “really soon.”
That unconventional approach is similar to his first collection of songs, I Met You When I Was 18, which was actually a playlist that he started in October of 2017 and kept adding songs to, until he finally finished in May of 2018 with 17 songs in all. That playlist includes his smash hit "I Like Me Better."
Here are the tour dates:
10/5 -- Washington, DC, The Anthem
10/6 -- Philadelphia, PA, Fillmore
10/7 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues
10/10 -- New York, NY, Terminal 5
10/11 -- New York, NY, Terminal 5
10/13 -- Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre
10/16 -- Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
10/19 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
10/20 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern
10/25 -- Berlin, DE, Tempodrom
10/26 -- Cologne, DE, Palladium
10/28 -- Hamburg, DE, Docks
10/30 -- Brussels, BE, Ancienne Belgique
10/31 -- Amsterdam, NL, Paradiso
11/2 -- Paris, FR, Le Trianon
11/4 -- London, UK, O2 Forum Kentish Town
11/20 -- Auckland, NZ, Shed 10
11/22 -- Brisbane, AUS, The Tivoli
11/23 -- Sydney, AUS, Enmore Theatre
11/24 -- Melbourne, AUS, Forum Theatre
11/26 -- Perth, AUS, Astor Theatre
