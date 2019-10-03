Lauv announces debut album coming in March; releases new song "Sims"

AWAL

The wait is almost over for Lauv's debut full-length album. The singer has finally announced the release date for the 21-track, ~how i'm feeling~.

The album is set to drop on March 6, 2020. He’s going to continue rolling out singles until then, the latest being “Sims,” out today.

“I’ve been working on this album for a long time, but today marks the true beginning of the new era,” Lauv says in a statement. “~how i’m feeling~ is about embracing personality and all its different aspects.”

As reflected in the album’s cover art, Lauv says he’s created six different characters represented by different colors, which make up his identity. Purple is “existential Lauv,” blue is “hopeless romantic Lauv,” green is “goofy Lauv,” yellow is “positive Lauv,” orange is “f***boy Lauv” and red is “spicy Lauv.”

“While my last project was focused on one aspect of my life, ~how i’m feeling~ is the first time I’m embracing all the parts that make me who I am,” he says.

The video for “Sims,” which is coming soon, will bring those characters to life.

Lauv kicks off his ~how i'm feeling world tour~ on Saturday.

