Lauv announces collaborations with BTS and Alessia Cara

Lauv/AWAL Recordings AmericaLauv has announced his upcoming album, ~how i’m feeling~, will feature collaborations with BTS and Alessia Cara.

K-pop superstars BTS will join Lauv on a track titled “Who,” while Alessia will sing on the song “Canada.” Mexican sensation Sofia Reyes will also lend her vocals to a track called “El Tejano.”

“~how i’m feeling~ has led me to work with some artists I would’ve never imagined I’d get a chance to work with,” Lauv says in a statement. “From BTS, to Alessia Cara, to Sofía Reyes (not to mention LANY, Troye Sivan and Anne-Marie), I’m beyond stoked and proud of the collabs on this album.”

He adds, “Every process was different and uniquely special. I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped the vision for this album come to fruition and I hope that everyone loves the songs as much as we all enjoyed making them.”

~how i’m feeling~ comes out March 6. Lauv will kick off a world tour shortly after, on March 23.

