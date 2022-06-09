Lauren Spencer-Smith to release 14-track debut album this year, is also writing a Christmas album

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Lauren Spencer-Smith just kicked off her first batch of headlining shows, and she’s using them to preview some of her new music. The Canadian singer/songwriter will be dropping her 14-track debut album this year — and she’s also writing a holiday album.

While Lauren’s first two singles, “Fingers Crossed” and “Flowers,” have been emotional ballads, she tells the U.K.’s Official Charts Company that “at least half of the album is mid-to-uptempo, surprisingly.”

While describing her new material, Lauren says the album will include a “Tate McRae ‘She’s All I Wanna Be’ moment,” an “Olivia Rodrigo ‘good 4 u’ moment” and a song with “‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish vibes.”

In other words, she says, “We’ve incorporated the fun, upbeat ‘I’m angry’ and ‘I’m in love,’ moments,” as well as the “f**k you” songs.

On top of that, Lauren’s also working on a Christmas album, which, she warns, will be “very sad.”

“I grew up with divorced parents, and every time the middle of November hit I’d already be stressed,” she says. “I’d worry about whose house I’d be going to … we grew up with no money so I wouldn’t be getting presents. The whole situation was just so stressful. The more people I talk to, they more are like, ‘That’s how my Christmas was, too.’

“We’re all acting like Christmas is the best time of the year, but it’s not,” she notes, adding, “Depression is always spiking over the holidays, and I just feel people need someone to come out and say, ‘I’m done with the bells and whistles, this is what Christmas was actually like for me.'”

And if she has any time left over, Lauren says she’d love to collaborate with Julia Michaels and write songs for Camila Cabello. Ladies, are you listening?

