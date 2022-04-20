Lauren Spencer-Smith sets first-ever headline shows

American Heart Association and Pandora

Keep your “Fingers Crossed” that you’ll be able to get tickets for Lauren Spencer-Smith‘s first headline shows.

The Canadian singer/songwriter wrote on her socials, “So insane to be saying this but… announcing my first-ever headline shows!!!! Cannot wait to sing LIVE with all of youuuu AHHHHH.”

The shows include June 7 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles, June 28 at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom and June 30 at Toronto’s Velvet Underground. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Visit her official website for tickets.

Lauren recently released “Flowers,” the follow-up to her breakthrough hit, “Fingers Crossed.” She’s currently working on her debut project.

