Lauren Jauregui says "traumatizing" rumors about her and Camila Cabello made her "so uncomfortable"

Speaking to Becky G for her podcast En La Sala, Lauren says that for some reason, fans believed — or wanted to believe — that she and Camila were “into each other” romantically and would even write fanfic shipping the two as “Camren.” This made Lauren “disgustingly uncomfortable,” she explains, because, she notes, “I was queer but [Camila] was not.”

At the time, Lauren was 18 and wasn’t out, even to her own family. She tells Becky that the fanfic “made me feel like a predator because of the type of clips people would put together and the type of stories people would write…I was always the aggressor and I was always the one turning her.”

What made it worse, Lauren says, is that she and Camila were “very good friends,” and “had love for each other.” However, they didn’t love each other in that way, Lauren notes, “so that actually made me so uncomfortable.”

To this day, Lauren admits that she will “hyper-analyze” her relationship with other women, just to make sure they know she doesn’t feel “that way” about them.

Lauren, who came out as bisexual in 2016, says that even today, some fans are convinced that she and Camila were involved.

“I’ve learned to just ignore it because it was just so traumatizing for me,” she said. “I just chose to ignore it at a certain point because getting angry, to them, would mean that it was real and validated.”

