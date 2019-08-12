Lauren Jauregui says debut solo album is coming in 2020

Scott Kirkland/FOX

Scott Kirkland/FOXLauren Jauregui fans will have to wait just a bit longer for the singer’s debut solo album.

The former Fifth Harmony member told Billboard on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet that her album won’t be coming out this year, but is targeted for a 2020 release.

“I got you guys, I promise,” she said.

Lauren’s debut solo single “Expectations” came out last October, followed by the song “More Than That” in January.

Last night, Lauren snagged the Choice Song: Female Artist award for “Expectations” at the Teen Choice Awards, beating out the likes of Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Halsey and Billie Eilish.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.