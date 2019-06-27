Lauren Jauregui says debut solo album includes "deep, dark lyrics" and "some bops, too"

Lauren Dunn

Between hits singles and new releases from Camila Cabello, Normani and Ally Brooke, there's no shortage of music by Fifth Harmony members these days -- and Lauren Jauregui is about to throw her entry into the ring as well.

After releasing collaborations with Steve Aoki, Ty Dolla $ign, Marian Hill and Halsey, Lauren released two solo singles: "Expectations" and "More than That." Now, the singer, who turns 23 today, tells Billboard that she's focused on finishing up what will be her debut solo album and has been "writing like crazy."

Lauren, who came out as bisexual in 2016, says of her songs, "I’m so proud of the way that I’ve been able to articulate my point of view.”

“I’m emo, so you’re gonna get some deep, dark lyrics from my soul, but some bops, too…It’s gonna be really fun," she adds. "I’m really excited to share it with the world, but I’m just kind of packaging everything and still finishing up some songs.”

There's no release date for the album as of yet. So far, Camila Cabello has been the only Fifth Harmony member to release a solo album -- all the other members have just released singles.

