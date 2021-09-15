Lauren Jauregui announces long-awaited solo debut, ‘PRELUDE’

Ashley Osborn

She’s released a bunch of singles, but now Lauren Jauregui has finally confirmed that her debut solo project is coming.

The album is titled PRELUDE, and, in a statement, the former Fifth Harmony member says, “Deep gratitude to be able to finally birth the beginning of this project into the world. PRELUDE is a piece of my heart and I can’t wait for you all to hear what that sounds like.”

Lauren will do a livestream performance on October 14 at 9 p.m. ET via Moment House, which will feature her singing songs from PRELUDE for the first time, amid dancers and costume changes, in a “dreamy, intimate setting.”

Tickets for the livestream, which will be available at different times depending on where you live in the world, are now on sale at MomentHouse.com.

Last year, Lauren released the singles “Lento” and “50ft.” Those followed her 2018 single “Expectations” and 2019’s “More Than That.”

Lauren also provides vocals on a tune called “Not Prepared for You” from hit songwriter Diane Warren‘s debut album, Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions, Vol. 1, which came out last month.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.