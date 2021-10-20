Lauren Jauregui announces intimate concerts for November and December

Amanda Charchian

Lauren Jauregui will release her solo debut, PRELUDE, on November 5, and as a treat for fans, she’ll be playing a limited number of intimate concerts in major cities around the country.

Lauren will perform at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on November 20, Lincoln Hall in Chicago on November 22, Miami’s Club Space on November 23, L.A.’s Teragram Ballroom on December 1 and San Francisco’s The Independent on December 2.

You can get tickets for the shows now at LaurenJauregui.com.

Lauren has also released a live performance of her new song “Scattered,” featuring Vic Mensa. The performance was part of the livestream she did last week via Moment House.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

