Lauren Daigle releases hopeful new track, "Rescue"

ABC/Eric McCandlessAfter the massive success of “You Say,” Lauren Daigle has premiered the follow-up single from her Grammy-winning album Look Up Child.

The track, called “Rescue,” contains a message of hope.

“Rescue’ is probably the most personal song from Look Up Child,” Lauren says in a statement. “It was written for someone very close to me who was going through a difficult time. I wanted something that would comfort them in their time of need.”

She adds, “That’s the purpose of the song, to give hope to people who feel lost.”

The video for the song, which debuted on Apple Music, was shot on Knik Glacier in Alaska and features the singer in the middle of the stark yet beautiful landscape.

“The landscape is synonymous to the depth of healing that can take place where you feel void or empty,” Lauren explains. “When hope arrives in such an expansive way it can rescue you.”

