Lauren Daigle dominates Dove Awards in Nashville Tuesday night

ABC/Eric McCandlessLauren Daigle was the leading nominee heading into the Dove Awards on Tuesday in Nashville, so it was no surprise that she was also the big winner.

As the Nashville Tennessean reports, the Grammy-winner was named Artist of the Year at the 50th annual ceremony, while her smash hit, "You Say," was named Song of the Year. Her album Look Up Child won Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year.

“Just to see the support of so many people, it’s really, really moving. It’s overwhelming,” Lauren said after winning song of the year.

It was the second time in three years that Lauren won the Dove Awards artist of the year trophy. In fact, she says she wrote "You Say" partly because she was struggling to deal with the fame and success that came in the wake of that first win.

Another crossover act, For King and Country, won the Pop Song of the Year award for their hit "God Only Knows."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.