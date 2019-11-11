Lauren Daigle adds more dates to world tour

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesLauren Daigle's world tour is expanding.

Due to "overwhelming demand," 13 additional dates have been added to the upcoming trek, which kicks off in January in Australia and arrives in North America on February 20 in Pensacola, FL. The new dates -- spread over March, April and May -- include three shows in California and an additional show in Lauren's hometown of New Orleans.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 15 at 10 a.m. local time via LaurenDaigle.com/tour. American Express® Card Members can buy them starting Tuesday at noon local time. VIP Packages are also available and they include a Q&A with Lauren, a pre-show song performance and custom merch.

The show will feature Lauren performing songs from her Grammy-winning album Look Up Child, including, of course, her smash "You Say" and her current single, "Rescue."

Here are the new tour dates:

3/19 -– North Charleston, SC -- North Charleston Coliseum

3/20 -– Birmingham, AL -- Legacy Arena at The BJCC

3/21 -– Jonesboro, AR -- First National Bank Arena

4/14 -– Salt Lake City, UT -- Maverik Center

4/15 -– Boise, ID -- ExtraMile Arena

4/16 -– Sacramento, CA -- Golden 1 Center

4/21 -– San Diego, CA -- Pechanga Arena San Diego

4/22 -– Oakland, CA -- Oakland Arena

4/24 -– Portland, OR -- Moda Center

4/25 -– Kent, WA -- accesso ShoWare Center**

5/2 –- Huntsville, AL -- Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

5/3 –- Columbus, OH -- Schottenstein Center

7/19 –- New Orleans, LA -- Smoothie King Center

**no AMEX presale.

