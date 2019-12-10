Latest on Taylor Swift: live "Christmas Tree," new wax figure and 'CATS'

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Taylor Swift, London and Christmas are all coming together.

First off, Taylor gave her new holiday song, "Christmas Tree Farm," its live concert debut Sunday in London, at Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball. She donned a Santa hat and performed in a white romper and boots, as digital snowflakes drifted down the video screens behind her. The song's video, which features footage of her as a child, also played behind her.

According to People, Taylor also performed the Lover tracks "London Boy" -- naturally -- plus "You Need to Calm Down," "ME!" and the Grammy-nominated title track, plus older hits like "Blank Space," "22" and "Shake It Off."

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds London has revealed its special Christmas gift to tourists: It's putting the first-ever permanent wax figure of Taylor on display starting December 13, which also happens to be her 30th birthday.

Finally, Taylor is teasing the imminent release of her upcoming movie CATS by posting a photo of her first day on set. The singer, who plays a cat named Bombalurina, is pictured on a giant-sized set designed to make people seem tiny by comparison, standing by a huge door and stretching up to reach a doorknob.

She writes in the caption, "Throwback to my first day on the set of @catsmovie. Basically, Bombalurina is one of those really mischievous cats you see in internet videos who has figured out how to open human doors."

CATS is in theaters December 20. Taylor received a Golden Globe nomination on Monday for "Beautiful Ghosts," the original song she co-wrote for the movie with CATS creator Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Throwback to my first day on the set of @catsmovie. Basically, Bombalurina is one of those really mischievous cats you see in internet videos who has figured out how to open human doors 🚪 pic.twitter.com/pBo11uCN40 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2019

