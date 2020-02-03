Last year, Billie Eilish was worried that she was heading for "the Britney moment"

“As a fan growing up, I was always like, What the f**k is wrong with them?” she recalls to Vogue. “All the scandals. The Britney moment. You grow up thinking they’re pretty and they’re skinny; why would they f**k it up?"

"But the bigger I get, the more I’m like, 'Oh, my God, of course they had to do that,'" she adds. "In my dark places I’ve worried that I was going to become the stereotype that everybody thinks every young artist becomes, because how can they not?"

Billie goes on: "Last year, when I was at my lowest point during the tour in Europe, I was worried I was going to have a breakdown and shave my head."

Thankfully, Billie was able to get help and is feeling better now. She tells Vogue, “When people ask me what I’d say to somebody looking for advice on mental health, the only thing I can say is patience. I had patience with myself. I didn’t take that last step. I waited. Things fade.”

Look for the Grammy-winning star to perform this Sunday night at the Oscars, airing on ABC.

