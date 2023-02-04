Featured | Kelsi

Landlord Doubles Florida Woman’s Rent & She Threatens To Burn It Down

If you have lived here your whole life, I’m sure you know how crazy rent is now. Yes, the market has gone up but paying DOUBLE is pretty tough for a family. This landlord actually posted 3 videos of their conversations.

 

Do you think he was wrong or is it just business?

@therealraulbolufe

Raising my tenant’s rent Part 2 #Realestate #Realestateinvesting #floridarealestate #rentalproperty #rent #realtorlife #landlord #miami #florida

♬ original sound – Therealraulbolufe – Raul Bolufe

@therealraulbolufe

Old owner charged 1100,rents for Miami 3/2 are 2500. Trying to work with her on this #Realestate #Realestateinvesting #tenant #landlord #miami

♬ original sound – Therealraulbolufe – Raul Bolufe