Lance Bass not giving up on being a dad, after ninth egg donor suffers miscarriage

Lance Bass reveals that he and husband Michael Turchin have been trying, unsuccessfully, to conceive a baby for nearly two years via in vitro fertilization (IVF), but the *NSNC alum tells E! Online that he's determined to keep trying.

Bass and Turchin's latest attempt -- their ninth round of IVF -- ended after their surrogate miscarried eight weeks into the pregnancy back in August, something that "happens to pretty much everyone when you're going through IVF," he tells the entertainment news show.

"You try to trick yourself into not getting excited because you know anything can happen at any time, especially in those first few weeks when there's a huge possibility that the [embryos] won't stick," says Bass, "but you're always going to have those thoughts in the back of your brain where you're already planning out their lives. Especially once you know the sex -- you can't help but fast-forward over their entire lives and imagine who they're going to be like, who they might marry and all kinds of stuff."

It's tough "getting over" the disappointment, he admits, adding that he and Michael know that "everything happens for a reason."

Bass hopes to proceed with their 10th -- and hopefully last, round of IVF in the near future.

In a "perfect world," he'd have children of his own, the 40-year-old performer continues, although they are more than willing to adopt.

"There are plenty of kids who need adopting. So, I'm not opposed to going right ahead and adopting if this fails next time," he promises to People.

Lance and Turchin tied the knot in 2014, three years after they started dating.

