Lance Bass expecting twins with husband Michael Turchin

Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin are going to be dads!

The exciting news comes after the couple teased the announcement in a TikTok video mimicking a horror movie trailer on Tuesday afternoon. Later, People confirmed that the duo is expecting not one, but two bundles of joy — twins, one boy and one girl — in early November.

The NSYNC alum, 42, and Turchin, 34, shared that their journey to become parents entailed years of hardships with IVF, including a miscarriage last year.

“When we went into IVF and surrogacy, we had no idea what it was all about. Pretty much everyone we’ve known had bad luck at the beginning. The first time they tried it, it just did not work. And I feel like that is such a common thing,” Bass said. “And it’s great that we’re able to talk about this because a lot of times I would believe that couples feel very alone in that situation. But to know that other people are going through the same exact thing, it’s really comforting.”

Turchin added that they went through about “nine different egg donors,” which he notes is rare. When their surrogate miscarried, he said they had to “start all over again from the beginning.”

Now that the twins are on the way, the couple, who married in 2014, are beginning to think about names.

“We’re pretty set on what we think we’re going to call them,” Bass admitted. “It could change by October, but right now we’re looking at family names.”

