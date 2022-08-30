Lance Bass & ‘Boy Meets World’ star Danielle Fishel developing rom-com about their failed 90s relationship

Bass and Fishel in 2006; Robert C. Mora/WireImage

Turns out Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel‘s short-lived romance was made for the big screen.

The *NSYNC member and the Boy Meets World star briefly dated from 1999 to 2000, years before the former publicly came out as gay. Now, they’ve revealed that they’re working on turning their real-life experience into on-screen magic.

“Lance and I are actually working on a movie about our love story and about our prom experience,” Fishel said during the August 29 episode of Pod Meets World. “I dated Lance for about a year…It was my senior year, and Lance came with me to my high school prom.”

Describing what happened on that fateful prom night, Fishel recalled, “Lance and I had a hotel room booked and I had a vision for what that night was going to be, and Lance was very nervous about what my vision for that night was going to be.”

She added, “That is the night Lance talks about, where he felt like he was hurting me by not being honest with himself or anyone else about what was going on in his life, so it was kind of the impetus for him to say, ‘I’m going to end our relationship.'”

As for why the pair wants to turn their short-lived romance into a film, Bass shared, “I think so many people can relate to that story.”

As he explained, “So many people in the LGBT community, their prom night was the night they were like, ‘Oh, wait a minute. This can’t happen anymore.’ This was the catalyst for me that made me start to accept myself, which took a long time after that, but that was definitely the first little straw that broke.”

