Lance Bass believes Britney Spears will be “back on that stage at some point”

Lance Bass, like many supporters of Britney Spears, understands where the pop star was coming from when she revealed she will “probably never perform again.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the NSYNC member said he supports Britney no matter what she decides, saying, “I want her to do whatever she feels comfortable with for sure.”

Britney’s 13-year conservatorship was terminated last year and in the months since the singer has made alarming claims about the abuse she allegedly suffered while under the care of her father, Jamie Spears. The Grammy winner said she doesn’t want to perform because she’s been traumatized by the ordeal.

“I’m sure she’s not thinking about performing and being on set anywhere,” Lance explained, “but I know Britney, and she loves performing. She loves being an entertainer, and I see her back on that stage at some point.”

While Lance doesn’t know when Britney will return to the stage, he said, “We all want her to make new music.”

Noting her new single “Hold Me Closer” with the legendary ﻿Elton John﻿, Lance continued, “We got a little tease with Elton John, so we want a full album. If she tours with it or not doesn’t matter. We just want the music … We’re all supporting her.”

Lance shared an update on the “Lucky” singer and said she is “doing great” now that’s she’s surrounding herself with friends — and that includes him.

“She seems super happy,” he explained. “She’s just dealing with coming down from this traumatic experience the last 10 years of her life, and I think that takes a lot of getting used to … She’s got a lot of trauma to deal with.”

