Lana Del Ray was an Ariana Grande fan before joining her on "Charlie's Angels" song

ABC/Image Group LALana Del Ray didn’t need any convincing when Ariana Grande asked her to join a new song for the Charlie’s Angels reboot. In fact, Lana tells the New York Times that she’s been a longtime fan of Ari.

“First of all, I really, really like Ariana,” she tells the publication. “I had been listening to Dangerous Woman a lot. I got her number at some point and we would chat.”

She adds, “And then thank u, next came out and I freaking loved that record. Every song, I was like, how did she write that? So when she asked me to do the Charlie’s Angels feature, I was like, 'All right, if you really want me to!’”

Ariana, Lana and Miley Cyrus are all featured on the as-yet-untitled track, which you can hear a little bit of in the movie’s trailer. Ariana is also co-executive producing the movie’s soundtrack. Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15.

Elsewhere in the article, Lana commends Ariana’s “choices of intonation” when she’s singing, saying “it might not be traditional, but it’s very good.” She also praises Billie Eilish as “prodigious.”

Lana’s new album, Norman F***ing Rockwell, comes out Friday.

